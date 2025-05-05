Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill 3 Civilians in Southwestern Kursk Region

At least three civilians were killed in two separate Ukrainian attacks in the southwestern Kursk region, regional officials said Monday.

Two women working for an agricultural firm were killed when a drone struck a van carrying five workers near the village of Shchegolek, Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said. Three others were hospitalized with bruises, he added.

In a separate incident, a 53-year-old man was killed by an explosive device dropped by a drone in the village of Zvannoye, also near the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region, Khinshtein said.

Both villages are located close to where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been fighting over the past several months.