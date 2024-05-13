Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Kursk Region

A Ukrainian drone strike in western Russia’s Kursk region has killed one woman and injured three others, regional authorities said Monday.

“Today, Ukrainian terrorists deliberately attacked vehicles with drones in the Glushkovsky district,” the Kursk regional government said on Telegram.

“One woman died at the scene, three other people were injured,” it said, noting that the drones dropped explosive devices on vehicles in the village of Popover-Lezhachi, which lies near the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Photos shared by regional authorities showed firefighters extinguishing burning cars on the side of the road.