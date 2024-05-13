Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Kursk Region

A Ukrainian drone strike in western Russia’s Kursk region has killed one woman and injured three others, regional authorities said Monday.
“Today, Ukrainian terrorists deliberately attacked vehicles with drones in the Glushkovsky district,” the Kursk regional government said on Telegram.
“One woman died at the scene, three other people were injured,” it said, noting that the drones dropped explosive devices on vehicles in the village of Popover-Lezhachi, which lies near the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.
Photos shared by regional authorities showed firefighters extinguishing burning cars on the side of the road.
Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit had warned residents of a possible drone strike at around midnight but has otherwise not commented on the latest attack.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down eight drones over the Kursk region overnight, in addition to dozens of other drones and missiles over the neighboring Belgorod and Lipetsk regions, as well as annexed Crimea.
Russia has seen a gradual uptick in Ukrainian drone attacks on its territory over the past year as the war in Ukraine shows little sign of ending.
In recent months, Kyiv has targeted Russian oil refineries in an attempt to sap into Moscow's gasoline and diesel production.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.