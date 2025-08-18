Death Toll From Ryazan Plant Explosion Rises to 20

The death toll from Friday’s blast at an explosives factory in the Ryazan region has risen to 20, emergency officials said on Monday, with another 134 people injured in the accident.

The explosion occurred at the Elastik synthetic fiber plant in the village of Lesnoy, located around 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Moscow.

State-run media reported that the explosion took place in a gunpowder workshop that was “completely destroyed.” Local outlets said the factory produces industrial explosives, anti-armor warheads and gas generators for submarines.

Investigators launched a criminal probe into possible industrial safety violations, but they have not announced any arrests. Authorities in the Ryazan region declared a day of mourning on Friday.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday that first responders had cleared about half of the blast site and were using K-9 units to search for survivors.

It was the second deadly explosion at the Elastik plant since October 2021, when 17 people were killed in a workshop operated by explosives producer Razryad.

The plant, once part of state defense conglomerate Rostec, ceased operations in 2018 but is listed in corporate filings as a private weapons and ammunition producer under the name “Zavod Elastik.”