3 Workers Fall to Their Deaths During Repair Work at Vladivostok Power Plant

Three workers fell to their deaths during repair work at a power plant in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, local authorities said Thursday.
Regional investigators launched a criminal investigation into possible safety violations at the site following the incident at the Vladivostok TPP-2 power station. Besides the three deaths, two other workers were injured and are receiving medical care, investigators said.
The Primorye region branch of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the workers were employed by an independent contractor but did not name the company. Prosecutors said they were looking into whether the contractors complied with labor laws and safety regulations during the repair work.
Photos and a video from the scene of the workplace accident showed a square-shaped opening in the base of a smoke tower, where construction scaffolding was standing.
Local media, citing an anonymous source, reported that the workers, said to be from Kyrgyzstan, had died after construction material crushed them, not because they fell. Journalists identified the repair company as a contractor for Russia’s state hydropower monopoly RusHydro.
The two surviving workers were hospitalized in serious condition, the report added, citing regional health officials.
It was not immediately possible to verify that report.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.