Grenade Explosion Kills 4 in Central Tula Region

At least four people were killed in a grenade explosion overnight in the Tula region south of Moscow, law enforcement authorities said early Wednesday.

The Tula region branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched a criminal investigation into the deadly incident in the town of Kurkino, around 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Moscow.

The Telegram news channel Astra, citing a data leak, said it was able to identify one of those killed as 32-year-old soldier Alexei Kurvyakov.

Kurvyakov was reported to have an extensive criminal record, with convictions for extortion, aggravated assault, theft and other offenses.

According to Astra, Kurvyakov set off a grenade he had brought from the war in Ukraine during a night of drinking with three acquaintances.