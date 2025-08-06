Foreign Airlines Offer to Operate Grounded Airbus Jets for Russia – Kommersant

At least two foreign airlines have offered to operate Airbus aircraft grounded in Russia due to Western sanctions, the business newspaper Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

Last year, Russia’s S7 Airlines grounded dozens of its Airbus A320neo and A321neo jets after the engine maker issued a recall over a defect that could cause micro-cracks. Sanctions prevent the aircraft from receiving maintenance or repairs, and the planes are expected to be decommissioned starting in 2026.

According to Kommersant, Egypt’s AlMasria Universal Airlines and the Philippines’ South East Asian Airlines (SEAIR) sent a request to the Russian government to use the grounded jets. A Montenegro-based company, MelonAero, reportedly initiated the proposal.

SEAIR was said to have offered to operate two A321neo jets on routes between the Philippines and Russia’s Far East and Siberian cities, including Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Novosibirsk. AlMasria is ready to take on three to five grounded jets.