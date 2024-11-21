Half of Russia’s Airbus A320neo Fleet Grounded Amid Engine Problems, Sanctions – Kommersant

Russian airlines have grounded 34 of their 66 Airbus A320neo family aircraft due to unresolved engine issues exacerbated by Western sanctions, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The grounded jets are equipped with engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon. Last year, RTX identified a “rare condition” in the metal used for manufacturing certain engine parts, requiring “accelerated removals and inspections.”

Sanctions imposed on Russia have heavily impacted its aviation sector, halting the delivery of new aircraft and spare parts from major manufacturers Boeing and Airbus. Kommersant said that without proper maintenance, the A320neo and A321neo aircraft are expected to be decommissioned starting in 2026.

S7 Airlines, one of Russia’s largest carriers, has been hit hardest, with 31 of its 39 A320neo and A321neo jets grounded, according to Kommersant, which cited Flightradar24 data. Some airlines, including S7, reportedly plan to return roughly half of the grounded planes to service next summer before their expected decommissioning.

The A320neo and A321neo models account for about 10% of the foreign-made aircraft in Russia’s fleet, potentially disrupting 10-15% of passenger air traffic in 2025 and beyond.