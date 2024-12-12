Russia Builds 7 Passenger Planes Since Ukraine Invasion – BBC Russia

Russia has manufactured seven passenger aircraft in the nearly three years since its aviation sector was paralyzed by Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, BBC Russia reported Thursday, citing unofficial data.
The production figures for 2022, 2023 and 2024 contrast with the pre-war years. Russia manufactured 11 commercial aircraft in 2019, 12 in 2020 and 13 in 2021.
It also falls short of the government’s sanctions-busting plans to manufacture 14 passenger aircraft in 2022, 25 in 2023 and 69 in 2024.
An anonymous industry source told BBC Russia the plan to build more than 1,000 aircraft by 2030 was an “imitation of activity” designed to “calm government nerves.”
An anonymous aviation sector expert said military aircraft manufacturing uses up the resources that would otherwise go to civil aircraft production, according to BBC Russia.
Western sanctions cut off the supply of planes and parts to Russia, forcing Russian airlines to operate fewer flights and cannibalize planes for spare parts.
Authorities classified the number of civil aircraft registered with Russian carriers over the summer.
Industry experts said the data was classified to hide both the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s aging fleet and parallel imports from third countries.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.