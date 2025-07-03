Russian-Made Jet Prices Soar as Moscow Struggles to Ditch Boeing and Airbus

Russian-made passenger aircraft meant to replace Boeing and Airbus jets have sharply risen in price, the latest hurdle in Moscow’s efforts to build a self-reliant civil aviation sector.

According to Transportation Ministry meeting minutes obtained by the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia, the prices of domestically produced planes have jumped by 45 to 70% over the past two years, driven by higher production costs and Russia’s ongoing dependence on imported parts.

The medium-haul, narrow-body MS-21, Russia’s flagship alternative to Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320, now costs 7.6 billion rubles ($96 million), up from 4.3 to 4.6 billion rubles ($55-58 million) a year ago.

The turboprop Il-114-300 designed for regional flights has seen its price nearly double to 2.6 billion rubles ($33 million).

Meanwhile, the cost of the LMS-901 Baikal rose from 178 million ($2.3 million) to between 315 and 320 million rubles ($4-4.1 million).

State-owned defense and aviation conglomerate Rostec told Izvestia that the initial price estimates for domestically produced aircraft were optimistic and did not reflect the current economic situation. The company cited rising material and electronics costs as key factors behind the price hikes.

A Rostec spokesperson also said initial production runs are typically more expensive and that costs are expected to fall as production scales up.

“A program to reduce aircraft production costs is being developed in collaboration with relevant agencies and airlines,” the spokesperson said, adding that the initiative should show results by 2030.