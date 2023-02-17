Ukraine Calls Retail Giant Auchan 'Weapon of Russian Aggression'

Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday accused French retailer Auchan of being a "full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression" following a joint investigation by The Insider, Le Monde and Bellingcat that concluded the retail giant has been supplying goods to the Russian army.

According to the investigation, goods including flack jackets, as well as non-military equipment, worth a total of 2 million rubles ($26,920) were sent as humanitarian aid by a Russian Auchan subsidiary to the Russian military in Kremlin-occupied parts of Ukraine.

A video from December cited by the report also shows members of the youth wing of Russia’s ruling United Russia party unloading packages with the Leroy Merlin logo on them in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

"Last year, I urged the world to boycott Auchan for failing to withdraw from Russia and stop funding war crimes. However, the reality seems to be far worse: Auchan has evolved into a full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression," Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.