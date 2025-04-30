McDonald's and Coca-Cola Rule Out Return to Russia

McDonald’s and Coca-Cola continue to see risks to operating in Russia and do not currently plan to return to the country, Bloomberg reported, citing the companies’ responses to the B4UKraine Coalition advocacy group.

B4Ukraine Coalition launched its inquiry after reports in Russian media and speculation on social media suggested that Western brands that left Russia over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine were preparing to re-enter the market amid the wider U.S.-Russia diplomatic thaw under President Donald Trump.

In a letter signed by John Banner, McDonald’s global chief impact officer, the fast-food giant said it was sticking to the framework of five questions it used when it decided to exit Russia in 2022.

“The principles behind these questions, which guided our decision to ‘de-Arch’ a major market and sell our portfolio of McDonald’s restaurants, still apply today,” Banner said.

In its letter, Coca-Cola said that “sanction regimes and other legal hurdles remain in place, impacting any considerations about returning to the Russian market.”