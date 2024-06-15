Dutch Businessman Helps Russia Import Western Brands Like Nike, Lego – Reuters

Russian consumers enjoy continued access to Western brands like Nike and Lego thanks to a Dutch businessman who imports them via grey-market methods, Reuters reported Saturday.

Wijnand Herinckx, 40, has built a “thriving” business ferrying these brands’ products into Russia after they exited the country in 2022 over the war in Ukraine, Reuters said, citing customs data, corporate records, internal company documents and Herinckx himself.

Businesses like his underscore the challenges Western countries face in trying to make Russian consumers feel the isolating impact of the war by cutting them off from popular Western brands like Apple and Zara.

“Nike does not want their products to be shipped to Russia,” Reuters quoted Herinckx as saying in a video call. “They are also not telling us not to do it.”

Herinckx’s firm purchases these products using intermediaries with no apparent connection to Russia, ships them to Russia, often via Turkey, and finally delivers them to retailers.

He told Reuters that his Russian firm employs 82 people and forecasts revenues of 35 million euros ($37 million) this year, up from $23.7 million in 2023.



Nike and Lego told Reuters they had not authorized Herinckx’s imports of their products to Russia.