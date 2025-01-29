Sanctioned Russian Billionaires Exploit Dutch Legal Loophole to Conceal Finances – NOS

Companies tied to sanctioned Russian billionaires are taking advantage of a loophole in Dutch legislation to evade financial oversight, the Dutch public broadcaster NOS has reported.

According to NOS, these billionaires exploit a provision in Dutch law that allows their companies to be classified as micro-enterprises, enabling them to conceal cash flows and avoid strict reporting requirements even as they remain under international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

One such businessman is steel magnate Alexei Mordashov, who was sanctioned by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His Amsterdam-registered company, SMTT Holding, is valued at 65 million euros but is classified as a micro-enterprise, meaning it is exempt from disclosing key financial data.

Another example is Airport Alliance (Netherlands), a subsidiary of Russia’s majority state-owned VTB Bank. VTB is under Western sanctions and its chairman, Andrei Kostin, is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.