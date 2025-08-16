Trump and Putin Praise 'Productive' Alaska Talks, But No Deal on Ukraine Yet

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump held a high-stakes summit in Alaska that they said made progress at ending the war in Ukraine but did not reach the deal that Trump had been hoping for. The summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson marked the first between Putin and a U.S. president since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made him a pariah in the West over three years ago — but came as the two sides remained divided by stark differences. Addressing reporters following a closed-door “three-on-three” session that lasted nearly three hours, Putin said the talks "were held in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere" and praised his close personal relationship with Trump. While Trump said the meeting was “very productive” and “made progress,” he said there were some issues that remained unresolved, including one he described as significant. He did not specify what those issues were. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said, noting that he planned to call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders next, and that it would ultimately be up to Kyiv. Putin then extended an invitation to Trump to meet with him in Moscow, saying in English: "Next time in Moscow." The two leaders then left the stage without taking questions from journalists, sparking an audibly bewildered reaction in the press room. Trump and Putin's joint press statement was expected to be followed by a “working lunch” with the two delegations. That appears to have been canceled.

Trump personally welcomes Putin and shakes his hand on the tarmac in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5V2IliFNR9 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 15, 2025

Speaking en route to Alaska, Trump said that he would push for a ceasefire and was willing to “head back home real fast” if the meeting goes poorly. “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One. “I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today.” In choreographed drama, Trump and Putin each arrived in their presidential jets and walked under gray skies to greet each other on the tarmac, before walking a red carpet together to an honor guard salute. As fighter jets circled overhead, a reporter shouted audibly to Putin, "Will you stop killing civilians?" Putin was joined by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov in the “three-on-three” talks, while Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump had vowed to swiftly end the war upon assuming office in January, but multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy failed to achieve results and Russia continued to bombard Ukrainian cities and press forward on the front lines. Growing increasingly frustrated with Putin, he threatened to hit Moscow with secondary sanctions if it did not agree to end the war by Aug. 8 — an ultimatum that the Kremlin did not heed. Leading up to the talks, there appeared to be little wavering in Russia’s terms for ending the war. Putin has been uncompromising in his maximalist demands, including for Ukraine to relinquish claim to four partially occupied regions and annexed Crimea. Yet the Russian leader appeared open to striking a peace deal without Ukraine in Alaska, calling Trump’s efforts to end the war “rather energetic and sincere.”

