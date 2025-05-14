Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trump Says He’s Ready to Attend Istanbul Talks, But Unsure If Putin Will Show Up

The White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was still considering whether he would attend Ukraine peace negotiations planned for Thursday in Istanbul.

"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out."

Trump had earlier said that he could visit Istanbul for the talks as part of his trip to the Middle East this week. On Wednesday, he was traveling to Qatar, and his next stop on Thursday will be the United Arab Emirates. 

"We have a very full situation. Now, that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it to save a lot of lives and come back," Trump said, according to a pool report from the Washington Post. Trump noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be at Thursday's talks in Istanbul.

Putin originally floated the meeting in an apparent effort to thwart plans by Western countries to introduce new sanctions if Moscow did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire on Monday. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Russian leader to meet him face-to-face in Istanbul.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Moscow would send a delegation to Istanbul but did not specify who would be representing Russia. He also refused to say whether Putin would attend the negotiations.

Zelensky has said that he will only meet with Putin in Istanbul, refusing to sit down with lower-level Russian officials, such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov or Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, both of whom will reportedly attend Thursday's talks.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Read more about: Trump , Ukraine war , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Zelensky Offers to Meet Putin in Turkey ‘Personally’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend peace talks in Turkey.
2 Min read

Trump Flip-Flops on Putin’s Intentions for Peace in Ukraine

Donald Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine, despite just days earlier suggesting the opposite.
2 Min read

Macron Says Trump ‘Can Restart Useful Dialogue’ With Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that he will host another meeting on Ukraine after the talks between the new U.S. administration...
2 Min read

Trump Says Meeting With Putin Being Arranged

“We have to get that war over with, that’s a bloody mess,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
1 Min read