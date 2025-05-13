Zelensky Will Only Meet With Putin in Istanbul, Aide Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Turkey for peace talks this week intending to meet only with Russian President Vladimir Putin, not lower-level Russian officials, a top Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

Zelensky accepted Putin’s surprise proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on Thursday, challenging the Russian leader to a face-to-face meeting.

Putin had floated the meeting as a counteroffer to a Western-backed call for a 30-day ceasefire, though the Kremlin, seemingly caught off guard by Zelensky’s proposal to attend in person, has not confirmed whether the Russian leader will travel to Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting the Middle East this week, told reporters at the White House that he would join the talks in Istanbul “if he thought it would be helpful.”

“This is not a presidential-level meeting,” if Putin doesn’t show up, Zelensky’s adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told exiled Russian journalist Alexander Plyushchev in a YouTube interview. “There is one decision-maker on Ukraine’s side... and one decision-maker in Russia. Everything else is just formalities without results.”