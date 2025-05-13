Kremlin Yet to Confirm Who It’s Sending to Istanbul Talks With Ukraine

Russian officials will take part in direct negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey this week, but Moscow cannot yet disclose who it will send to represent it at the talks, the Kremlin said Tuesday, just two days ahead of the scheduled meeting.

“Russia continues preparing for Thursday’s negotiations. That’s all we can say for now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to personally meet with him in Istanbul during the talks, but the Kremlin has so far refused to say whether the Russian leader is ready for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky.

Putin proposed the meeting as a counteroffer to a Western-backed call for a 30-day ceasefire. While the president did not address the ceasefire proposal directly, he said he could not “exclude” that the Istanbul negotiations might result in such an agreement.