Russia Declares Federal Emergency Amid Battle in Kursk Region

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry on Friday initiated a federal-level emergency response in the southwestern Kursk region as clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued for a fourth day following Kyiv’s surprise incursion earlier this week.

The Russian government classifies a federal emergency as a man-made or natural disaster resulting in more than 500 casualties or damages exceeding 1.2 billion rubles ($13.6 million). Independent media reports last placed the death toll in the Kursk region at six, while Russia’s Health Ministry said 66 people were injured including nine children.

Ukrainian troops stormed the Kursk region’s Sudzhansky district early Tuesday, advancing deeper into Russian territory over the preceding days despite claims from Russian authorities that they were successfully repelling the attack.

On Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it continued to fend off the Ukrainian incursion, claiming to have killed 280 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 27 armored vehicles over the past 24 hours.

“Units of the North group of forces, along with incoming reserve troops, army aviation strikes and artillery fire, foiled the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into Russian territory in the Kursk area,” the ministry said.