Russian Army Says Clashes in Kursk Region Ongoing, Denies Ukrainian Advances

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday denied reports that Ukrainian forces made significant advances into the southwestern Kursk region amid ongoing clashes along the border.

“Air strikes, missile forces, artillery fire and a swift response by units defending the state border in the Kursk region prevented the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the Russian Federation,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

At least five people have been killed and dozens of others injured since Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region early Tuesday. The skirmishes forced the evacuation of “several thousand” civilians, according to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Aleksei Smirnov.

The independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing an anonymous source in the Russian military, reported that Ukrainian forces advanced 15 kilometers into Russian territory overnight, with the overall frontline of the ongoing battles in the Kursk region spanning around 10 kilometers in length.