Russian Army Says Clashes in Kursk Region Ongoing, Denies Ukrainian Advances

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday denied reports that Ukrainian forces made significant advances into the southwestern Kursk region amid ongoing clashes along the border.
“Air strikes, missile forces, artillery fire and a swift response by units defending the state border in the Kursk region prevented the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the Russian Federation,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
At least five people have been killed and dozens of others injured since Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region early Tuesday. The skirmishes forced the evacuation of “several thousand” civilians, according to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Aleksei Smirnov.
The independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing an anonymous source in the Russian military, reported that Ukrainian forces advanced 15 kilometers into Russian territory overnight, with the overall frontline of the ongoing battles in the Kursk region spanning around 10 kilometers in length.
An unverified video shared on social media Wednesday reportedly showed several buildings that were completely destroyed in the town of Sudzha, which lies around 10 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. Another video circulated the day before showed what was said to be two Russian warplanes flying over a road near Sudzha.
The Russian military claimed a series of battle victories in towns near the Kursk region’s border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region. It added that Russian forces killed 260 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed more than 100 tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment.
“The operation to destroy units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues,” the defense ministry said in its statement on Wednesday.
Smirnov said he briefed President Vladimir Putin about the situation in the Kursk region.
