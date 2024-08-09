Russia Sends Reinforcements to Embattled Border Region

The Russian military deployed additional forces to fight invading Ukrainian troops in the southwestern Kursk region, Defense Ministry-affiliated media reported Friday.

The Zvezda broadcaster shared videos of several army trucks and other military vehicles on a highway crossing into the Kursk region.

“The marching columns include [BM-21] Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, tanks transported on trailers, towed artillery, heavy tracked vehicles, as well as Ural and Kamaz vehicles,” Zvezda said.

Citing the Russian Defense Ministry, the broadcaster added that the columns were moving to “build up forces that are engaged in active combat with Ukrainian militants in the Sudzhansky district.”

The independent investigative outlet Agentstvo said it was able to identify through road signs that at least one column had arrived from the neighboring Belgorod region and another from the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.