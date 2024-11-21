Russia Confirms Ukraine Used U.K.-Made Storm Shadow Missiles in Cross-Border Strikes

Russia’s military has confirmed that Ukraine fired British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time on Wednesday.

“Air defenses shot down two U.K.-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles,” the Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing early Thursday, without specifying the location of the strikes.

Pro-war bloggers and Western media reported Wednesday that Storm Shadow missiles targeted Russia’s southwestern Kursk region, parts of which have been under Ukrainian occupation since a surprise cross-border incursion three months ago.

Local territorial defense forces in the region’s Rylsk district claimed that 12 Storm Shadow missiles were launched on Wednesday afternoon.