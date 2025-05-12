Trump Floats Idea of Flying to Istanbul for Russia-Ukraine Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday raised the prospect of joining talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday.

Trump will be visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar this week. He said: "I think you may have a good result out of the Thursday meeting in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine."

"I was thinking about flying over. I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday. I've got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there. There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen, but we've got to get it done," he told reporters at the White House.

This is a breaking news story.