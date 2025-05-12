Russia Launches Drone Strikes Across Ukraine, Effectively Rejecting Ceasefire Proposal

Russia launched dozens of drone attacks across Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said early Monday, effectively rejecting Kyiv’s call for a 30-day ceasefire to pave the way for peace talks.

According to Ukrainian military officials, Russian forces began launching Iranian-made Shahed drones around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, firing 108 drones across multiple regions. The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down more than half of those drones.

“An additional 30 enemy decoy drones were lost due to location failure, with no negative consequences,” the air force said in a statement.

Ukrainian authorities reported damage in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr regions as a result of the strikes. Emergency officials said at least 22 people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day.

Over the weekend, Ukraine and its European allies urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire beginning Monday, warning of additional sanctions if Moscow failed to comply. The ultimatum followed visits to Kyiv by the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.