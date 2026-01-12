Woman Who Bought Larisa Dolina’s Moscow Apartment Requests Singer’s Forced Eviction

A woman who purchased a luxury Moscow apartment from pop singer Larisa Dolina has asked court authorities to forcibly evict the performer after she allegedly refused to hand over the keys, Russian state media reported Monday.

“We are waiting for the official decision to open enforcement proceedings,” Svetlana Sviridenko, a lawyer for buyer Polina Lurye, told the state-run TASS news agency. Sviridenko said she sent an eviction request on behalf of her client to court bailiffs.

Lurye, a 34-year-old entrepreneur, bought the five-room apartment in Moscow’s prestigious Khamovniki district from Dolina in 2024. It was later discovered that the 70-year-old singer had been deceived into selling her apartment by fraudsters posing as FSB agents.

However, the scammers were also in contact with Lurye, who, unaware of the fraud scheme, paid them 112 million rubles ($1.4 million) for Donlina’s apartment.

A subsequent court battle between Lurye and Dolina over who rightfully held ownership of the Moscow apartment captured headlines in Russia for months, and the case eventually worked its way up to Russia's Supreme Court.