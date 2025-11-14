YouTuber Yury Dud Jailed Nearly 2 Years in Absentia for Breaking ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

A Moscow court sentenced exiled journalist and YouTuber Yury Dud to 1 year and 10 months in prison in absentia for violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law, authorities said Friday.

A Basmanny district magistrate court found Dud guilty of repeatedly failing to comply with the legal obligations imposed on individuals registered as “foreign agents.”

It marks the first instance of real prison time being imposed in connection with “foreign agent” violations, according to the exiled news outlet Mediazona.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Dud a “foreign agent” in April 2022, weeks after he condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He left Russia shortly after and has since remained abroad.