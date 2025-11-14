YouTuber Yury Dud Jailed Nearly 2 Years in Absentia for Breaking ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

A Moscow court sentenced exiled journalist and YouTuber Yury Dud to 1 year and 10 months in prison in absentia for violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law, authorities said Friday.
A Basmanny district magistrate court found Dud guilty of repeatedly failing to comply with the legal obligations imposed on individuals registered as “foreign agents.”
It marks the first instance of real prison time being imposed in connection with “foreign agent” violations, according to the exiled news outlet Mediazona.
Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Dud a “foreign agent” in April 2022, weeks after he condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He left Russia shortly after and has since remained abroad.
The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office said Dud made two social media posts in May 2025 that lacked the mandatory label indicating they were produced or distributed by a “foreign agent.”
His sentence, which has not yet entered into force, will begin upon extradition to Russia or arrest inside the country, the Moscow court system said in a statement.
Under Russian law, repeated violations of “foreign agent” requirements carry a maximum prison term of two years.
Dud had previously been fined twice for failing to label his online content in line with “foreign agent” rules.
He has not yet commented on Friday’s prison sentence.
Dud’s YouTube channel, which he launched in 2017, has more than 10 million subscribers and features interviews with politicians, musicians, journalists and business leaders, among others.
