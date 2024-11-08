Russia Designates Stand-Up Comedian Denis Chuzhoi ‘Foreign Agent’

Authorities in Russia designated the exiled stand-up comedian Denis Chuzhoi as a “foreign agent” on Friday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry accused Chuzhoi, who used to write for comedy shows on Russian television, of opposing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine — or what the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation.” The Justice Ministry used his real last name Alesin in its designation.

The 36-year-old comedian fled Russia after receiving death threats over his public opposition to the war in Ukraine and later relocated to Germany, where he received an artist visa.

In exile, Chuzhoi has started performing some of his stand-up routines in English. He is currently touring cities in Europe and the United States as part of a stand-up show called “Second Class Citizen.”