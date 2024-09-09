Beloved Soviet-Russian TV Host Alexander Maslyakov Dies Aged 82

Alexander Maslyakov, one of the best-known and best-loved television personalities of the Soviet and modern Russian era, died at age 82 on Sunday.

His death was reported by the game show KVN, which Maslyakov hosted from 1964 to 2022. Maslyakov had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

KVN, which stands for “Club of the Fun-Loving and Quick-Witted,” went on air in 1961 and is still broadcast today. It was only off-air from 1972 to 1986 when the Soviet authorities found the contestants’ sharp-witted answers anti-Soviet. It is the country’s long-running comedy game show.

Maslyakov was born in November 1941 in modern-day Yekaterinburg and began his career while still a student as co-host of the show. Over the years, he has headed the KVN production company, was president of the International KVN Union and hosted KVN games and festivals around Russia and the world.

In the show, teams of young people vie in several competitions, some prepared ahead of time — such as the musical program — and some done live where the team members are judged on their quick and witty responses to questions. For most of its history, KVN was among the highest-rated television shows.