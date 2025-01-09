Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

RT Chief Simonyan Says Husband in Coma After Undergoing ‘Clinical Death’

Tigran Keosayan and Margarita Simonyan. Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

Pro-Kremlin TV personality Tigran Keosayan was hospitalized in a coma after undergoing clinical death, his wife Margarita Simonyan, who heads the state-funded broadcaster RT, said Wednesday.

“My husband, Tigran Keosayan, survived clinical death and is in a coma,” Simonyan wrote in a late-night Telegram message, saying he has a “long-standing heart condition.”

Clinical death happens when a person’s heart stops pumping blood through the body and it is paired with a loss of breathing. Without immediate medical intervention, reversing the condition becomes impossible and legal death is declared.

Keosayan was hospitalized in late December in “highly critical” condition, according to Baza, a Telegram channel with purported links to Russian law enforcement. He suffered heart attacks in 2008 and 2010.

Keosayan, 59, is a Russian actor and director of Armenian descent who began hosting a pro-Kremlin satirical comedy show in 2016. He sparked controversy in 2020 for featuring an impersonation of former U.S. President Barack Obama in blackface

In 2018, Keosayan directed a patriotic romantic comedy about the Russian-built bridge in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The movie received poor reviews and was among the lowest-rated on film review websites.

The European Union and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Keosayan after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Since the full-scale invasion, Keosayan’s comments have sparked controversies among Russia’s traditional allies Kazakhstan and Armenia.

“Those who love Tigran, I dare ask you to pray for him,” Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Read more about: Celebrities , Television

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Beloved Soviet-Russian TV Host Alexander Maslyakov Dies Aged 82

Maslyakov hosted Russia's most popular and longest-running game show.
2 Min read

Disgraced Russian Pop Star Kirkorov Returns to TV After Performing for Troops

Fillip Kirkorov was shown this week in an ad for the music reality game show “Maski,” which airs on the state-controlled broadcaster NTV.
2 Min read

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Bans 3 Pro-Russia TV Channels

The channels are linked to powerful Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian TV Hosts Combat Coronavirus With The Power of Song

“We defeated the Nazis, we will also defeat this beast!” they sing.