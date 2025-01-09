RT Chief Simonyan Says Husband in Coma After Undergoing ‘Clinical Death’

Pro-Kremlin TV personality Tigran Keosayan was hospitalized in a coma after undergoing clinical death, his wife Margarita Simonyan, who heads the state-funded broadcaster RT, said Wednesday.

“My husband, Tigran Keosayan, survived clinical death and is in a coma,” Simonyan wrote in a late-night Telegram message, saying he has a “long-standing heart condition.”

Clinical death happens when a person’s heart stops pumping blood through the body and it is paired with a loss of breathing. Without immediate medical intervention, reversing the condition becomes impossible and legal death is declared.

Keosayan was hospitalized in late December in “highly critical” condition, according to Baza, a Telegram channel with purported links to Russian law enforcement. He suffered heart attacks in 2008 and 2010.