Pro-War Pop Icon Shaman to Represent Russia at Upcoming Eurovision Copycat

Russian singer Shaman. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Pro-war pop singer Shaman will represent Russia at an upcoming alternative to Eurovision, called Intervision, which President Vladimir Putin revived earlier this year in response to his country’s ban from the European singing contest.

Organizers of Intervision 2025 said Shaman’s popularity in Russia was the main reason he was selected to represent the country at its inaugural competition.

“A powerful voice, a striking image and a unique musical philosophy — that’s the kind of artist Russia is bringing to the international cultural dialogue that is Intervision,” organizers wrote on social media.

Responding to the announcement, Shaman said he was “very happy and grateful” for having been chosen to represent Russia.

Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, is one of wartime Russia’s most recognizable celebrities, with patriotic pop songs like “Ya Russky” (“I’m Russian”) and “Moi Boy” (“My Fight”).

Putin appointed senior Kremlin officials to Intervision’s board and organizing committee when he established the competition in February. 

Intervision claims to be a depoliticized version of Eurovision. It also positions itself as a continuation of the Soviet-era Eastern bloc’s alternative to Eurovision, which was held for a few years in the 1960s and the 1970s.

Russia was banned from Eurovision in February 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Intervision organizers say 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the upcoming competition, though only Russia and Kyrgyzstan have announced their singers.

Intervision 2025 will be held in Moscow on Sept. 20 and will be broadcast live on Russia’s Channel One.

