Pro-War Pop Icon Shaman to Represent Russia at Upcoming Eurovision Copycat

Pro-war pop singer Shaman will represent Russia at an upcoming alternative to Eurovision, called Intervision, which President Vladimir Putin revived earlier this year in response to his country’s ban from the European singing contest.

Organizers of Intervision 2025 said Shaman’s popularity in Russia was the main reason he was selected to represent the country at its inaugural competition.

“A powerful voice, a striking image and a unique musical philosophy — that’s the kind of artist Russia is bringing to the international cultural dialogue that is Intervision,” organizers wrote on social media.

Responding to the announcement, Shaman said he was “very happy and grateful” for having been chosen to represent Russia.

Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, is one of wartime Russia’s most recognizable celebrities, with patriotic pop songs like “Ya Russky” (“I’m Russian”) and “Moi Boy” (“My Fight”).