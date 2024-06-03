Russian Police Probe Pop Star’s Revealing Children’s Day Performance

Russian law enforcement authorities will investigate pop star Olga Buzova for performing on Children’s Day in a revealing outfit that sparked outrage among conservative figures, investigators said Monday.

Buzova was among the headliners at VK Fest 2024, an event organized by the social media website VKontakte in the republic of Bashkortostan’s capital city Ufa on Saturday.

Regional lawmaker Rustem Akhmadinurov said outraged residents bombarded him with complaints over the pop star appearing in a revealing leather bodysuit during her performance at the event.

In comments to the Podyom news website, Akhmadinurov claimed Buzova’s outfit was “out of place” in the majority-Muslim Russian region, as well as on June 1, when Russia celebrates International Day for the Protection of Children.

“I think her performance was very inappropriate, defiant and without an understanding of the traditions of the region where she performs,” the lawmaker said.