Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Exiled Rapper Morgenshtern

Russian police issued an arrest warrant for popular exiled rapper Morgenshtern for allegedly violating the country’s “foreign agent” law, the state-run news agency TASS reported Monday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Alisher Valeyev, 26, who goes by the stage name Morgenshtern, was designated a “foreign agent” in May 2022, three months after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Morgenshtern, who has drawn the ire of conservative groups for explicit lyrics and a provocative personal style, had already left Russia in November 2021 after federal investigative authorities accused him of drug trafficking.

Morgenshtern’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin told TASS he could neither confirm nor deny whether an arrest warrant was issued for his client.