Russia Charges Singer Monetochka for Breaking ‘Foreign Agents’ Law

Monetochka. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russian law enforcement authorities pressed criminal charges against exiled singer Monetochka for breaking the country’s law on “foreign agents,” Moscow’s Prosectuor’s Office announced Friday.

Monetochka, whose real name is Elizaveta Gyrdymova, fled Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to her opposition to the war. She was designated a “foreign agent” last year.

Authorities in Russia use the “foreign agent” label to target individuals they view as enemies of the state. Those designated must prominently display disclaimers on their publications, including social media posts, and provide extensive financial disclosures to the government.

Moscow investigators accused Monetochka of failing to label her online posts as required by law, an offense that carries a penalty of up to two years in prison. The request to press charges was made earlier this summer.

