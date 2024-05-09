Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Exiled Rapper Oxxxymiron

Authorities in Russia have issued an arrest warrant for the exiled anti-war rapper Oxxxymiron, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Oxxxymiron — whose real name is Miron Fyodorov — as a “foreign agent” in October 2022, several months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The rapper has organized concerts in support of Ukrainian refugees since leaving Russia shortly after the invasion, which he has called a “catastrophe and a crime.”

Oxxxymiron’s real name and other personal information now show up on the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list, which does not disclose the criminal charges against wanted persons.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing anonymous sources, reported that the rapper is accused of violating laws connected to his “foreign agent” status, a crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

If confirmed, Oxxxymiron would be the 15th “foreign agent” to face the charges. The rapper himself has not yet commented on the arrest warrant.

Russian courts previously fined the rapper for failing to label his social media posts with a “foreign agent” marker, as well as for “discrediting” the Russian military and calling for violations of Russia’s territorial integrity through one of his songs that has since been banned inside the country.