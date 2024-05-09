Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Exiled Rapper Oxxxymiron

Oxxxymiron (Miron Fyodorov). Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Authorities in Russia have issued an arrest warrant for the exiled anti-war rapper Oxxxymiron, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Oxxxymiron — whose real name is Miron Fyodorov — as a “foreign agent” in October 2022, several months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The rapper has organized concerts in support of Ukrainian refugees since leaving Russia shortly after the invasion, which he has called a “catastrophe and a crime.”

Oxxxymiron’s real name and other personal information now show up on the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list, which does not disclose the criminal charges against wanted persons.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing anonymous sources, reported that the rapper is accused of violating laws connected to his “foreign agent” status, a crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

If confirmed, Oxxxymiron would be the 15th “foreign agent” to face the charges. The rapper himself has not yet commented on the arrest warrant.

Russian courts previously fined the rapper for failing to label his social media posts with a “foreign agent” marker, as well as for “discrediting” the Russian military and calling for violations of Russia’s territorial integrity through one of his songs that has since been banned inside the country.

Read more about: Music , Celebrities , Foreign Agents

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

anti-war artists

Russia Targets Exiled Celebrities Who Criticize War – Bloomberg

Instructions were reportedly issued to diplomats posted in so-called “friendly” countries — those that have avoided taking sides over Russia’s...
1 Min read
‘Enemy of the people’

Russia Labels Star Rapper Oxxxymiron a 'Foreign Agent'

Russia on Friday labeled superstar rapper Oxxxymiron, popular among young Russians, a "foreign agent," according to the interior ministry's website. Oxxxymiron...
Music

Jazz, Chill and Mellow

Jazz clubs in Moscow have a high-society feel, not the usual “walk-in, have a drink” vibe
Celebrities

These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys

Think your laptop may be cursed? Call the Ukrainian Zach Braff