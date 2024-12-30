Russian Rapper Ligalize Releases New Anti-War Song After Being Branded ‘Foreign Agent’

Russian rapper Ligalize responded to being designated a “foreign agent” by Russia’s Justice Ministry with the release of a new song on Monday.

The track, titled “Vsemirnye” — a play on the Russian words for “worldwide” and “everyone is peaceful” — is the first release from an upcoming album by the Dutch-Lithuanian label TMT Music.

The song features other prominent Russian artists, including the rap group Kasta and the rock band Nogu Svelo.

“Since I was added to the list of foreign agents, we decided to speed things up and give a worthy New Year’s gift to everyone — friends and foes alike,” Ligalize wrote Monday.