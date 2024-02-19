Disgraced Russian Pop Star Kirkorov Returns to TV After Performing for Troops

Pop star Filipp Kirkorov has made his first TV appearance since he and other prominent Russian celebrities faced a powerful conservative backlash for attending a “nearly naked” party.

In mid-December, the singer and other famous stars and bloggers sparked a major sc andal when they attended a “nearly naked” party at a Moscow nightclub, wearing only lingerie, mesh and leather.

Influential pro-war bloggers ridiculed the partygoers for flaunting their wealth and debauchery during wartime, and the Kremlin reportedly sought to channel this anger as a way to shift Russians' attention away from looming problems on the battlefield and in the economy.

Despite issuing an on-camera apology for attending the “nearly naked” party, Kirkorov was effectively banned from appearing on state television following the scandal, and media reports suggested he was among some 50 musicians who were blacklisted in Russia's entertainment industry.