Russia Expands Musician ‘Blacklist’ – Meduza

Singers Lolita Milyavskaya and Filipp Kirkorov. Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Russian concert promoters in early February received an expanded list of musicians banned from performing in the country, the independent news website Meduza reported Thursday, citing two anonymous music industry sources.

The names of 50 recording artists and bands reportedly include both vocal critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as those who have not publicly voiced their opinions on the conflict.

At least three of the listed bands had even performed at festivals organized by pro-war figures, according to Meduza.

“Promoters get calls and are told that they can’t organize events with these artists using public money,” an unidentified promoter was quoted as saying.

It is at least the third iteration of the list, according to one of the blacklisted artists who also spoke with Meduza on condition of anonymity.

The blacklists are coordinated with the Kremlin’s Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects, Sergei Novikov, the artist added.

Novikov, described by Meduza's sources as the “main censor of movies, theater and music,” did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Russian media reported on the blacklist’s first iteration in the summer of 2022, months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Meduza, the latest blacklist includes artists who attended the infamous “almost naked party” that was organized by media personality Nastya Ivleyeva in December.

