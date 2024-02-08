Russia Expands Musician ‘Blacklist’ – Meduza

Russian concert promoters in early February received an expanded list of musicians banned from performing in the country, the independent news website Meduza reported Thursday, citing two anonymous music industry sources.

The names of 50 recording artists and bands reportedly include both vocal critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as those who have not publicly voiced their opinions on the conflict.

At least three of the listed bands had even performed at festivals organized by pro-war figures, according to Meduza.

“Promoters get calls and are told that they can’t organize events with these artists using public money,” an unidentified promoter was quoted as saying.