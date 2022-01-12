Kanye West Planning Russia Trip, Putin Meeting – Billboard

Rapper Kanye West plans to visit Russia to pursue new musical and business ventures and seek an audience with President Vladimir Putin later this year, his associate told Billboard Tuesday in comments that his representative disputed.

The American entrepreneur and artist will perform his first-ever shows and discuss business deals with a Kremlin-linked billionaire during the visit sometime this spring or summer, according to West’s strategic adviser Ameer Sudan.

“He will be spending a lot of time there,” Billboard quoted Sudan as saying, who added that Russia is going to become “a second home” for him.

Sudan is helping coordinate the arrangements with attorney Scott Balber, who has served as legal counsel for Russian-Azerbaijani real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his pop star son Emin Agalarov.

The Agalarovs were embroiled in controversy for allegedly helping arrange the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting where ex-U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign sought incriminating information about his Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton.

Aras Agalarov, a close Putin ally, had served as a liaison between Putin and Trump to bring Trump’s Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013. The Agalarovs were also in talks to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, a project that never materialized.

According to Sudan’s account to Billboard, West is working on new business deals with the Agalarovs that would increase his net worth to more than $10 billion.