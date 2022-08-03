Landmark Moscow Cathedral to Host ‘U.S.S.R. Hit Parade’ Concert

Moscow’s largest and most famous cathedral will bring guests back to the U.S.S.R. this fall when it plays host to a concert of popular Soviet songs.

The “Hit Parade of the U.S.S.R.” concert at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral appeared on top ticketing services Afisha, Yandex.Afisha, Redkassa and Ticketland, the independent Meduza news website reported Wednesday.

The Sept. 16 concert will feature songs by famous Soviet artists including Edita Pyekha, Muslim Magomayev, Eduard Khil and Joseph Kobzon performed by soloists from Moscow opera theaters.

“A person born in the U.S.S.R. has many reasons to indulge in nostalgia for a bygone era,” the press release announcing the concert states. It asks readers to remember “how good ice cream used to be” and how “people used to be kinder, more sympathetic.”

“Perhaps there is no easier and faster way to travel back to the longed-for past than once again to get in touch with its music — light, soulful and incredibly catchy,” the statement says.