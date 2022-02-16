Ukraine's Eurovision Selection Withdraws Over Crimea Controversy

A Ukrainian singer who was chosen to represent her country in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has withdrawn from the event following controversy over her visit to Russia-annexed Crimea, she announced Wednesday.

Alina Pash, a singer and rapper from western Ukraine, won selection as Ukraine’s Eurovision entry with the song “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” last week. Even before she was chosen for the contest, she received intense criticism from Eurovision fans for performing in Crimea in 2015 — a year after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

“I don't want this virtual war and hatred. The main war now is an external one, which came to my country in 2014,” Pash, 28, wrote in an Instagram post. “With a heavy heart I withdraw my candidacy as the representative of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Much of the international community does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and ​​traveling to Crimea via Russia is illegal under Ukrainian law.