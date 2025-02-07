Ukraine Calls Russian Pop Song ‘Sigma Boy’ a Weapon in Moscow’s ‘Information War’

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation condemned the viral Russian pop song “Sigma Boy” as a tool of “information warfare.”
The center, which operates under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, claimed that while the song may seem harmless, it is part of Russia’s broader efforts to “cement its narratives and cultural influence.”
The song’s title refers to the internet term “sigma boy,” used to describe a young man who is independent, successful and nonconformist.
However, Ukrainian officials argue that the song promotes a positive image of Russia among young people, reinforces the archetype of a “strong leader” and encourages ideas of dominance, masculinity and disdain for perceived weakness.
The song, written by Mikhail Chertishchev and performed by his 11-year-old daughter, Svetlana Chertishcheva — known by her stage name Betsy — along with 12-year-old Maria Yankovskaya, has amassed over 73 million views on YouTube since it was released in October.
It has sparked criticism from both European politicians and Russian Orthodox traditionalists.
German politician Nela Riehl claimed the song introduces “patriarchal and pro-Russian worldviews” and could be an example of “Russian infiltration of popular discourse through social media.”
Meanwhile, the ultra-conservative Russian Orthodox movement Sorok Sorokov accused its creators of sexualizing children and urged the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate.
Songwriter Chertishchev has dismissed the allegations, suggesting that critics like Sorok Sorokov are themselves trying to sexualize children in their interpretation of the song.
