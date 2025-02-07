Ukraine Calls Russian Pop Song ‘Sigma Boy’ a Weapon in Moscow’s ‘Information War’

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation condemned the viral Russian pop song “Sigma Boy” as a tool of “information warfare.”

The center, which operates under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, claimed that while the song may seem harmless, it is part of Russia’s broader efforts to “cement its narratives and cultural influence.”

The song’s title refers to the internet term “sigma boy,” used to describe a young man who is independent, successful and nonconformist.

However, Ukrainian officials argue that the song promotes a positive image of Russia among young people, reinforces the archetype of a “strong leader” and encourages ideas of dominance, masculinity and disdain for perceived weakness.