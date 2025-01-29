Russian Pop Song ‘Sigma Boy’ Becomes a Viral Hit While Sparking Controversy

A Russian pop song called “Sigma Boy” has become a viral sensation on social media with millions of views worldwide — while also drawing criticism from European politicians and Russian Orthodox traditionalists alike.

Released in October 2024, the track was written by successful animated film composer Mikhail Chertishchev and performed by his 11-year-old daughter Svetlana Chertishcheva — known by her stage name Betsy — and 12-year-old Maria Yankovskaya.

The song quickly spread worldwide, accumulating 66 million views on YouTube in just three months, reaching No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart and becoming popular on TikTok.

The song refers to a "sigma boy," a term used in internet culture to describe a particular type of young man who is successful, self-sufficient and does not conform to societal expectations.

The earworm-filled track has drawn criticism in both Russia and Europe.

German politician Nela Riehl alleged that the song introduces “patriarchal and pro-Russian worldviews” and could be an example of “Russian infiltration of popular discourse through social media.”

“Do you know 'Sigma Boy'? If you are an 11-year-old girl in, for example, Germany or even Ukraine, you probably do,” Riehl said to the European Parliament.

“Russia has understood how to embed these ideas in a society: target young Ukrainians on their phones, change the stories of Ukrainians telling their own society,” she said.