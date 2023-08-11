'Putin Is a Great Guy': Crimean Waterpark Staff Forced to Apologize for Dancing to Ukrainian Pop Song

Three employees at a waterpark in annexed Crimea were forced to sing a song in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin after being filmed dancing to a Ukrainian pop song, authorities said Friday.

A Russian pro-war Telegram channel that describes itself as a “register of Russophobes, Ukrainian Nazis and traitors” shared video of the waterpark staff members dancing to a song by the Ukrainian pop star Verka Serdyuchka.

The song, called “Gulyanka,” includes the lyrics: “Ukraine has not yet died if we’re partying like this.”

The Crimean branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry said the three unnamed employees were detained for “publicly dancing to a Ukrainian singer's song with an unacceptable meaning.”