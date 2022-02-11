Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sentences 2 Crimean Tatars to Lengthy Prison Terms

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) carrying out an operation to detain four suspected cell members of Hizb ut-Tahrir. FSB / TASS

A court in southern Russia has sentenced two Crimean Tatars to 11 years in prison on charges of participating in a banned Islamic group, the Ukrainian news outlet Graty reported Friday. 

The military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced scholar Vadim Bektemirov to 11 years in a maximum-security penal colony and 64-year-old Zekirya Muratov to 11.5 years.

The two Crimean Tatars — a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority which largely opposes Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine — were accused of taking part in Hizb ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist group banned in Russia as “terrorist” but legal in Ukraine. 

Prosecutors had requested sentences of 12 years for each defendant.

Bektemirov studied at the Faculty of Arabic Language and Literature before he was arrested in 2020. The Memorial human rights group has recognized him as a political prisoner. 

Russia has prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars since annexing the peninsula, and rights campaigners accuse Moscow of targeting them for their vocal opposition to Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

“At least 332 people are currently being prosecuted in Russia, 89 of whom are being prosecuted in Crimea,” said Sergei Davidis, the head of Memorial’s political prisoners support program.

Last August, Russia sentenced four Crimean Tatars to between 12 and 18 years in prison for taking part in Hizb ut-Tahrir. 

Ukraine later accused Russian security agents of detaining dozens of Crimean Tatars.

Read more about: Crimea , Ukraine

Read more

tense situation

Ukraine Denounces Russian 'Suppression' of Crimean Tatars

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the comments on the 77th anniversary of the deportation of the minority group under Joseph Stalin.
De-escalation

Russia to Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Border, Crimea

The buildup had raised alarms in the West of renewed clashes in eastern Ukraine.
Crimea

EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Until July 2018

The sanctions would have expired at the end of January 2018
Crimea

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.