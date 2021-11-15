News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Migrant crisis

Poland warned of a possible large breakthrough of migrants Sunday after detaining 50 people mainly from the Middle East who had crossed the heavily guarded EU and NATO border Saturday.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the crisis that has left thousands of migrants trapped on the Belarus-Poland border. Putin brushed aside accusations of bearing responsibility for the crisis and pointed the finger at Western policies in the Middle East.

Western response

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about "concerning" Russian military activity taking place "in and near Ukraine," the State Department said late Sunday.

Western allies have voiced mounting alarm over recent Russian troop movements near the country's border with Ukraine.

S-400s to New Delhi

Russia has launched deliveries of its advanced S-400 defense systems to India, the head of Russia’s arms exports arm told news agencies Sunday.

Moscow has vowed to accelerate the S-400 shipments to New Delhi following tense standoffs with China and Pakistan in contested border regions.