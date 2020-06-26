Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Speed Up S-400 Delivery to India Amid China Standoff

India reportedly plans to deploy three S-400 batteries on the border with Pakistan and two with China. Zuma / TASS

Russia will accelerate S-400 air defense system deliveries to India by a year following tense standoffs with China and Pakistan in contested border regions, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

New Delhi and Beijing have blamed each other for a June 15 battle in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed while China suffered an unknown number of casualties. India has also ordered Pakistan to cut its embassy staff by half this week, a month after New Delhi expelled two diplomats over spying claims.

India now expects Russia to send the first of five S-400 batteries in 2020 following the Indian defense chief’s visit to Moscow for Russia’s landmark Victory Day parade this week, according to Kommersant. The first delivery was originally scheduled for late 2021.

“If this scenario is realized, then we’ll see the first S-400 at Republic Day in the Indian capital next Jan. 26,” an unnamed Indian military source told Kommersant.

“This system will be our silver bullet against our enemies,” they added.

India plans to deploy three S-400 batteries on the border with Pakistan and two with China, Kommersant cited its Indian sources as saying. Russia will reportedly send one S-400 battery per year, with all five expected to reach India by 2024.

“The disbalance [with China and Pakistan] will be eliminated after the S-400s assume the main role of protecting Indian airspace,” the sources were quoted as saying. “The S-400s will free up our multi-purpose fighters to strike ground targets, eliminating the need for them to conduct aerial combat with  enemy fighters.”

The S-400 would give India’s military the ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles at unprecedented ranges.

“I have been assured that ongoing contracts will… in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time,” India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh tweeted Tuesday.

India, the largest buyer of Russian military hardware, agreed on the roughly $5 billion deal in 2018. The United States, which blacklisted China that year for its S-400 and warplane purchases, has said countries trading with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors would face automatic sanctions.

China and India have deployed “large numbers” of troops to the Ladakh region despite calls to de-escalate the territorial showdown.

Chinese and Indian military commanders have held talks and their foreign ministers have also discussed ways to end the Himalayan showdown.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: India , Arms , China

Read more

fatal confrontation

Russia Welcomes China-India Contacts Aimed at De-Escalation

Russia has close ties with India and China, which have traded blame for a deadly high-altitude brawl near their border.
Air shipping

Russia Completes Delivery of Su-35 Fighter Jets to China for $2.5Bln

The United States imposed sanctions on the Chinese military last September for buying arms from Russia.
opinion Alexander Gabuev

Russia Is Moving Deeper Into China’s Embrace (Op-ed)

Massive military drills this week are bringing the old rivals closer together.
opinion Apurva Sanghi

How Economic Shifts in China and India Could Impact Russia (Op-ed)

Four simulated scenarios for measuring Russia’s trade potential

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.