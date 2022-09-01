Russia Stages Scaled-down War Games With China, India

Russia is staging joint war games with China and India on Thursday, boasting far fewer troops and hardware than previously amid Moscow’s six-month campaign to capture territory in Ukraine.

The 50,000 troops announced for the Vostok-2022 (East-2022) military exercises compare with 300,000 who had participated in the previous drills that took place in Russia’s Far East four years ago.

Vostok-2022 will also deploy 140 warplanes and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, a fraction of the 1,000 military aircraft and 36,000 equipment involved in Vostok-2018.

“This is going to be the smallest strategic-level exercise in years because the entire ground forces potential is engaged in operations in Ukraine,” Konrad Muzyka, director of the Poland-based Rochan military consultancy, told Reuters.

Muzyka estimates that up to 80% of Russia’s eastern military district manpower had been deployed in Ukraine, saying it is more likely the Russian military has freed up 10,000-15,000 troops for the Vostok-2022 drills.