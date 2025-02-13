Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order

Donald Trump unveiled an extraordinary vision of a shake-up to the world order Thursday, eyeing a three-way summit with the Russian and Chinese leaders just a day after saying he had agreed with Vladimir Putin to start Ukraine peace talks.

With Kyiv and European capitals still stunned by Trump's surprise call with Putin, the US president also said he would "love" to have Russia back in the G7, from which it was suspended in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

"I think it was a mistake to throw him out," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, referring to Putin.

Trump — who has cast himself in his second term as a global peacemaker — also said he would consider a summit with Putin and China's Xi Jinping "when things calm down."

"When we straighten it all out, then I want one of the first meetings I have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia. And I want to say, let's cut our military budget in half."

The U.S. president, who was hosting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House later Thursday, also called for the three powers to start cutting their nuclear arsenals.

"There's no reason for us to be building brand-new nuclear weapons," he added.