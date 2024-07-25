Russia, China Conduct Strategic Bomber Patrol Near Alaska

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers carried out a joint patrol of Far East Russia and the Bering Sea near Alaska, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“An aviation group of Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Chinese air force's Xian H-6 strategic bombers performed an aerial patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the north Pacific Ocean,” the military said in a statement.

A video accompanying the statement showed planes taking off at night, flying in formation and landing during the day. Moscow said the five-hour flight did not breach any country’s airspace, but noted that “at separate stages of the route, the aviation group was accompanied by fighter jets of foreign countries.”

The U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command said late Wednesday that its warplanes intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers in international airspace near Alaska.

American F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, as well as Canadian CF-18 fighter jets, performed the intercept, CNN reported, citing an anonymous U.S. defense official. This was the first time that Russian and Chinese aircraft were intercepted together, the official said.