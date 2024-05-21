Despite Putin’s Boasts, U.S. Sanctions Threat Cuts Vital Chinese Exports to Russia

President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia and China’s growing trade ties last week on his first foreign visit since winning re-election. According to the Russian leader, while a turnover of $100 billion in bilateral trade between Moscow and Beijing was considered a major success a few years ago, this figure now exceeds $200 billion. “Chinese data shows $240 billion, to be more precise. And we can go even further,” he boasted at the opening of the Russian-Chinese Expo in Harbin last week. Earlier in Beijing, Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping how "timely" their decision to handle bilateral trade in national currencies was. "Today, 90% of all payments are already made in rubles and yuan," Putin said, noting that this measure has helped boost Russia-China trade operations. Trade turnover between the two countries has indeed significantly expanded since the start of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which sparked sanctions that sought to block Moscow's technological imports from the West. But after the U.S. in December 2023 introduced restrictions on foreign banks that conduct significant transactions or provide services that support Russia's war machine, the prospects are less rosy. Nearly any item from electronics to car parts can now be considered a dual-use product. As a result, Chinese banks have become significantly more cautious when dealing with transactions from Russia — threatening the trading relationship that Russia’s economy depends on. Russia-China trade partnership While Russia mainly exports raw materials to China, the bulk of what goes in the other direction is electronics, equipment and machinery. In 2022, Russia’s imports from China surged due to Western sanctions and the realignment of trade routes as part of Moscow's “pivot to the East.” Russia's imports of Chinese electronics and machinery that year increased by 15-20% on average compared to 2021, as is evident from the countries' customs statistics. This trend intensified even more in 2023, with imports of these goods growing another 20-25% year-on-year. At the same time, the share of Chinese products in Russia's overall machinery and electronics imports has also grown significantly in the last two years. In 2022, China accounted for approximately 55-60% of Russia’s imports in this category. This figure grew further in 2023, reaching about 65-70%. Media reports, citing sources in the U.S. presidential administration, said that Russia received about 90% of its microelectronics from China in 2023.

Workers pack goods into boxes at the warehouse of a Chinese e-commerce company. Hu Xiaofei / VCG / TASS

"Over the past two years, China has become Russia’s primary trading partner and continues to import Russian commodities, especially oil,” Kimberly Donovan, the director of the Economic Statecraft Initiative within the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, said ahead of Putin's state visit to China this month. “The two countries are trading in Chinese yuan and Russian rubles, which allows them to circumvent Western sanctions because the transactions are taking place outside of the U.S. dollar, euro and other Group of Seven (G7) sanctions coalition currencies,” the expert added. Trading in yuan and rubles may have helped avoid Western sanctions until recently. But it is evident that Washington’s December 2023 restrictions have if not closed, then at least significantly limited this window of opportunity. Signs of decline Since the beginning of 2024, the upward trend of imports has started to reverse. According to Chinese customs data, the country's exports to Russia fell for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, declining by nearly 16% in March 2024 compared to the same period last year. The drop came after major Chinese banks started restricting payments from Russian banks. The situation with payments from Russia to China deteriorated sharply at the end of March, with about 80% of transactions returned, an anonymous source in the Russian business community told the Izvestia newspaper.

A container trading terminal in Russia's Zabaikalsk on the border with China. Yevgeny Epanchintsev / TASS