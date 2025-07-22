North Ossetia Bans Public Gatherings Over Reported Ukrainian Threats

Authorities in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia-Alania on Tuesday ordered a suspension of all public gatherings, citing alleged threats from Ukrainian intelligence targeting Russian military personnel and their families.

The regional operational headquarters, which coordinates security measures related to the war in Ukraine, said “all large public gatherings” were suspended until further notice.

Officials claimed the threats were issued in response to an upcoming “unsanctioned” rally in the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, though they did not elaborate on the nature or purpose of the event.

The announcement also included a ban on filming or photographing military facilities, critical infrastructure or drone crash sites, stating such actions were “strictly prohibited.”

Authorities said security checks on vehicles traveling through the region would be intensified, and they urged residents to avoid large crowds.